Josh Jung News: Extends RBI streak in loss
Jung went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.
Jung gave Texas an early lead with a two-run homer in the second inning, his third of the season. The homer also extended an RBI streak to six contests, during which the third baseman is 11-for-24 (.458) with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI. He's turned around a slow start to the season but maintaining that level of production over longer stretches has been elusive for Jung the last two years.
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