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Josh Jung News: Getting Tuesday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Jung is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

The third baseman will get a day to rest after going 0-for-17 with seven strikeouts to open the campaign. Ezequiel Duran will start at third base in place of Jung on Tuesday as Texas goes up against righty Zach Eflin.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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