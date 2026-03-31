Josh Jung News: Getting Tuesday off
Jung is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
The third baseman will get a day to rest after going 0-for-17 with seven strikeouts to open the campaign. Ezequiel Duran will start at third base in place of Jung on Tuesday as Texas goes up against righty Zach Eflin.
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