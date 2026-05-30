Josh Jung News: Goes yard in three-hit day
Jung went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Royals.
The third baseman took Seth Lugo deep in the first inning, and his last hit of the afternoon came as part of Texas' three-run rally in the ninth inning to walk it off. It was Jung's seventh homer of the season and second in the last three games, and over 25 games in May he's batting .307 (31-for-101) with six RBI and 15 runs scored.
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