Josh Jung News: Hit streak reaches 13 games
Jung went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.
Jung extended a hit streak to 13 games, during which he's slashed .400/.455/.620 with seven extra-base hits (two HRs), 11 RBI and six runs during that stretch. He opened the season in the bottom third of the order, but Jung has been moved to the upper third due to the resurrection of his bat.
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