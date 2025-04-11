Josh Jung News: Keeps raking with two-run homer

Jung went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base Friday against the Mariners.

After scratching a run across on a popup in the fourth inning, Jung hit another one with a bit more authority in the form of a game-tying two-run homer off Mariners right-hander Trent Thornton in the sixth frame that just snuck over the right-field wall. While Jung hasn't yet drawn a walk across 19 at-bats, he's batting a scorching .474 with the aforementioned long ball, two doubles, one triple and six RBI through five outings so far. The former top prospect should be rostered in the majority of mixed fantasy leagues.