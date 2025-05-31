Fantasy Baseball
Josh Jung News: Knocks in three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 7:55am

Jung went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's 11-1 win over the Cardinals.

Jung gave the Rangers an early lead with a run-scoring single in the first inning and then drove in another two runs during the team's four-run sixth inning. He joined the eruption by a team that entered the night averaging just 2.4 runs per game over the previous 13 contests. Jung has hit safely in 10 of the last 11, going 12-for-42 (.286) with five RBI, two steals and three runs scored during that stretch.

