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Josh Jung News: Launches fifth homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Jung went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's win over the Cubs.

Jung was one of three players who recorded multi-hit performances for the Rangers in this win, and the third baseman left his mark with a solo shot in the bottom of the second. This three-hit performance snapped a mini 0-for-12 slump for Jung, who had recorded a 13-game hitting streak before the mini slump between May 6 and May 8. This three-hit performance means Jung is now hitting .319 with an .891 OPS on the season.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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