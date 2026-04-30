Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung News: Logs two RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 6:33am

Jung went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.

Jung's two-run single in the fifth inning was all the Rangers needed and extended a hit streak to nine games, during which he's 12-for-32 with six extra-base hits (two home runs) and nine RBI. It continued an impressive resurrection of the third baseman's bat. Since going 4-for-29 (.138) with one RBI over the first eight games, Jung has slashed .389/.458/.708 with 15 extra-base hits (four home runs), 16 RBI and 11 runs over the next 20 contests. That run also earned him a higher placement in the order; Jung served as the No. 2 hitter the last three games.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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