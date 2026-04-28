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Josh Jung News: Moved to second in order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 5:35am

Jung batted second and went 1-for-2 with two walks in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees. He was also caught stealing.

Jung, who's been on a tear lately, was moved to second in the order for the first time this season. He was the fourth different Ranger to bat second, which had been the home of Wyatt Langford (forearm) before he was placed on the 10-day injured list last week. Jung entered the night slashing .410/.442/.923 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the previous 10 games.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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