Josh Jung News: Moves up order
Jung batted fourth and went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.
Jung had a two-run home run in the seventh inning and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth. He's slowly inched up the batting order since returning from a two-game absence attributed to being banged up. In his seven games back, Jung batted ninth, then eighth, then sixth and finally cleanup. He had four hard-hit balls Thursday and lives in the 80th percentile (50 percent) in that category. Putting him higher in the order could lead to more RBI opportunities; Jung entered Thursday with the just three runs driven in over 15 games played.
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