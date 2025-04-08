Josh Jung News: Multi-hit effort in return

Jung went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

In his return to the lineup after missing time with neck spasms, Jung picked up right where he left off with a multi-hit effort. The former top prospect is off to an outstanding start at the plate in the early going, having gone 6-for-11 with two extra-base hits and two RBI over three appearances to begin the year.