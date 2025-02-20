Josh Jung News: No limitations

Jung (wrist) has no physical limitations to start spring training, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung had a pair of wrist surgeries in 2024 and was limited to only 188 plate appearances as a result. He reported that he was fully recovered in early January, but that has now been confirmed by his participation in baseball activity early in camp as Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reported that Jung participated in batting practice this week.