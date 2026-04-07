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Josh Jung News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Jung is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Despite going 2-for-3 during Monday's series opener but will sit Tuesday for the second time in Texas' past three games. He's struggled to get on track this year with a .188 average and is still in search of his first extra-base hit. Ezequiel Duran will step in at third base and bat ninth.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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