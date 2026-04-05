Josh Jung News: Out of Sunday's lineup
Jung isn't starting Sunday versus Cincinnati.
Jung will get the day off after starting seven of Texas' first eight games. He's struggled to begin the campaign, slashing .143/.172/.143 with one RBI and a 1:8 BB:K. Ezequiel Duran is manning the hot corner for Texas on Sunday.
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