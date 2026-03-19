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Josh Jung News: Productive since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 5:14am

Jung went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's spring game against Kansas City.

Jung has wielded a potent bat since his return Monday after missing a little more than two weeks with an adductor strain. After a triple and run scored Monday, the third baseman added three more hits and belted his first Cactus League home run (417 feet). Texas manager Skip Schumaker believes still enough runway left for Jung to be ready for Opening Day, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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