Josh Jung News: Returns to action
Jung went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Astros.
Jung was back in the lineup and the middle of the order after missing two games due to a sore left shoulder. The third baseman opened the season in the lower-third of the order following a disappointing 2025, but a resurgence that began in late April has moved him to upper half and often as the Rangers' cleanup hitter. Jung is slashing .303/.360/.819 over 49 games.
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