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Josh Jung News: Snaps homer drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Jung went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Houston.

Jung, who had half of the Rangers' four hits, snapped a homerless streak of 14 games with his second-inning blast. While he's sustained an average north of .300 since a mid-April resurgence, Jung's run-production has taken a dip in May. He's slugged just .396 with two home runs and five RBI over 23 games this month.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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