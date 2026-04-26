Josh Jung News: Supplies game-winning hit

Jung went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Jung provided the margin of victory in the sixth inning with a two-run homer, his fourth HR of the season. It continued a stretch in which the third baseman has made an impact; Jung's batting .400 (14-for-35) with 10 extra-base hits, 11 RBI, a stolen base and seven runs scored across nine contests.