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Josh Jung News: Supplies game-winning knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Jung went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Colorado.

Jung completed the Rangers' comeback in the top of the ninth inning, singling in the go-ahead run. It was his first RBI in 10 games and just the second over the last 17. Jung, who entered May on a tear, has slumped the last couple of weeks and entered Wednesday with a .212 average over the previous 13 contests.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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