Josh Jung News: Supplies game-winning knock

Jung went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Colorado.

Jung completed the Rangers' comeback in the top of the ninth inning, singling in the go-ahead run. It was his first RBI in 10 games and just the second over the last 17. Jung, who entered May on a tear, has slumped the last couple of weeks and entered Wednesday with a .212 average over the previous 13 contests.