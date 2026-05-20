Josh Jung News: Supplies game-winning knock
Jung went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Colorado.
Jung completed the Rangers' comeback in the top of the ninth inning, singling in the go-ahead run. It was his first RBI in 10 games and just the second over the last 17. Jung, who entered May on a tear, has slumped the last couple of weeks and entered Wednesday with a .212 average over the previous 13 contests.
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