Josh Jung News: Three doubles in win
Jung went 3-for-5 with three doubles and one RBI in Friday's 5-0 win over the Mariners.
Jung was back to seventh in the batting order Friday, but that didn't cool off his bat. He has hit at least one double in five of his last six games, adding five RBI in that span. The third baseman has four multi-hit efforts over his last nine games. Jung is now hitting .290 on the year with a .795 OPS, one home run, six RBI, six runs scored, seven doubles and no stolen bases over 17 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More