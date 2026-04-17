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Josh Jung News: Three doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Jung went 3-for-5 with three doubles and one RBI in Friday's 5-0 win over the Mariners.

Jung was back to seventh in the batting order Friday, but that didn't cool off his bat. He has hit at least one double in five of his last six games, adding five RBI in that span. The third baseman has four multi-hit efforts over his last nine games. Jung is now hitting .290 on the year with a .795 OPS, one home run, six RBI, six runs scored, seven doubles and no stolen bases over 17 contests.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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