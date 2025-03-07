Fantasy Baseball
Josh Kasevich Injury: Stress reaction in back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Kasevich will be sidelined several weeks after aggravating a stress reaction in his lower back in a game last weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's not clear when Kasevich suffered the initial injury, but he's now had a setback. The 24-year-old infielder finished last season at Triple-A Buffalo and will be assigned there once he's healthy enough to play.

