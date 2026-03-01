Josh Kasevich News: Strong start to camp

Kasevich went 1-for-1 with two walks, a run scored and two stolen bases in the Blue Jays' split-squad game against the Phillies on Saturday.

The 25-year-old took over for Andres Gimenez at shortstop in the top of the fourth and quickly made a nuisance of himself on the basepaths. Kasevich is a long shot to break camp on the big-league roster after an injury-plagued 2025, but a strong camp could put him in position to make his MLB debut some time this season when Toronto needs some infield depth. Through six games and 12 plate appearance so far this spring, Kasevich has gone 5-for-10 with a homer, two steals on two attempts, two walks and zero strikeouts.