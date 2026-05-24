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Josh Knoth News: Makes 2026 full-season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 6:14am

Single-A Wilson reinstated Knoth (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Thursday and assigned him to High-A Wisconsin.

Knoth opened the season on Carolina's IL while completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent early in 2025. After a three-start rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Knoth received the green light to move up to a full-season affiliate. He made his debut for Wisconsin on Friday, covering two innings and striking out two batters while allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks.

Josh Knoth
Milwaukee Brewers
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