Josh Knoth News: Makes 2026 full-season debut
Single-A Wilson reinstated Knoth (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Thursday and assigned him to High-A Wisconsin.
Knoth opened the season on Carolina's IL while completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent early in 2025. After a three-start rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Knoth received the green light to move up to a full-season affiliate. He made his debut for Wisconsin on Friday, covering two innings and striking out two batters while allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks.
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