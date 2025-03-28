Fantasy Baseball
Josh Lowe

Josh Lowe Injury: Dealing with oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 3:48pm

Lowe was removed in the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Rockies due to right oblique discomfort, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Lowe tweaked his oblique while hitting a single to center field in the fifth inning and was removed for a pinch runner. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury Saturday but is expected to miss time, per Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun. Kameron Misner is the top candidate to see more starts in the outfield for as long as Lowe is sidelined.

Josh Lowe
Tampa Bay Rays
