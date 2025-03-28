Josh Lowe Injury: Exits with injury

Lowe was removed from Friday's game against the Rockies due to an apparent injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe hit a single to center field in the fifth inning but seemingly injured himself on the swing and was immediately lifted for a pinch runner. The Rays will take a closer look at him and offer an update once they have more information. If his injury ends up forcing him to miss any time, Kameron Misner would be the early favorite to pick up additional playing time in the outfield.