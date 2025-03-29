Josh Lowe Injury: Lands on IL

The Rays placed Lowe on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe injured himself on a swing during Friday's contest, and an MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain in his oblique, per Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun. It's unclear exactly how long the 27-year-old will be out, but there's a good chance he'll need to spend several weeks on the IL. In the meantime, Kameron Misner is likely to pick up regular playing time in right field, and Jake Mangum will come up from Triple-A Durham to replenish Tampa Bay's outfield depth.