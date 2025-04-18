Josh Lowe Injury: Progressing in recovery

Lowe (oblique) has resumed throwing and could start swinging a bat Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Lowe suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain in late March, which prompted his placement on the 10-day injured list. He's progressed enough in his recovery to resume throwing, and he appears to be ready to make the next step by swinging a bat. It's positive news for Lowe, and how his oblique reacts to more work over the coming days will determine when he'll be ready to embark on a rehab assignment.