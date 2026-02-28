Josh Lowe Injury: Sitting with oblique injury

Manager Kurt Suzuki said Saturday that Lowe has been sidelined by an oblique injury for the past few days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lowe is no stranger to oblique issues, as they have forced him to spend time on the injured list in each of the past two seasons. Because of his history, the Angels will allow the 28-year-old to rest for a few more days as a precaution before giving him more reps in the Cactus League.