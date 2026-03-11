Josh Lowe Injury: Takes part in intrasquad game
Lowe (oblique) stepped in for approximately eight plate appearances Wednesday during an intrasquad game and also ran the bases, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Lowe last played in a Cactus League game Feb. 25, but he took a monumental step forward in his recovery from a sore left oblique by facing live pitching for the first time since suffering the injury. The Angels plan on having Lowe play in minor-league games on the back fields of camp before reinserting him into the Cactus League lineup, but barring any further setbacks with his oblique over the next two weeks, he'll be on track to play Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Lowe See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3005 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review8 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal15 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30020 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Lowe See More