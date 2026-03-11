Josh Lowe headshot

Josh Lowe Injury: Takes part in intrasquad game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Lowe (oblique) stepped in for approximately eight plate appearances Wednesday during an intrasquad game and also ran the bases, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lowe last played in a Cactus League game Feb. 25, but he took a monumental step forward in his recovery from a sore left oblique by facing live pitching for the first time since suffering the injury. The Angels plan on having Lowe play in minor-league games on the back fields of camp before reinserting him into the Cactus League lineup, but barring any further setbacks with his oblique over the next two weeks, he'll be on track to play Opening Day.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
