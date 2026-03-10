Josh Lowe headshot

Josh Lowe Injury: To hit in minors games this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Lowe (oblique) is likely to begin hitting in minor-league games this weekend, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lowe has been limited to only three Cactus League contests because of a left oblique issue. Even with the missed time, the Angels believe Lowe can get in enough at-bats on the backfields to prepare for Opening Day. That said, with Lowe's history of oblique problems, a setback is possible.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
