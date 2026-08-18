Josh Lowe News: Goes yard Tuesday

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Lowe has homered twice over his last four games, though those long balls are his only hits in that span. The outfielder sat out a couple of games last week, but he's since reclaimed a starting role in right field. Lowe is batting .202 with a .619 OPS, 10 homers, 26 RBI, 21 runs scored, six doubles and four stolen bases over 82 contests this season.