Josh Lowe News: Homers in loss Tuesday
Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.
Lowe's homer in the eighth inning off Jordan Leasure was his fourth of the season and first since April 17. The 28-year-old has really struggled at the plate in his first season with the Halos, slashing .192/.250/.370 with the four long balls, 10 RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 5:22 BB:K across 81 plate appearances. After swiping 75 bases for the Rays from 2023-25, Lowe was expected to be a source of power and speed from the left side for the Angels. He has a career-low 26.5 percent hard-hit rate.
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