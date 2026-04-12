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Josh Lowe News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

The Reds are sending a southpaw starter (Andrew Abbott) to the hill for the second straight day, so the left-handed-hitting Lowe will remain on the bench in the series finale in Cincinnati. Bryce Teodosio will receive the starting nod in left field.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
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