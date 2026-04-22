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Josh Lowe News: Idle against LHP once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Lowe will be held out of the starting nine for the second straight day while the Angels face off against another left-handed starting pitcher (Eric Lauer). In Lowe's absence, Bryce Teodosio will pick up another start in the outfield, this time covering center while Mike Trout occupies the designated-hitter spot.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
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