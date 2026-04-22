Josh Lowe News: Idle against LHP once again
Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The left-handed-hitting Lowe will be held out of the starting nine for the second straight day while the Angels face off against another left-handed starting pitcher (Eric Lauer). In Lowe's absence, Bryce Teodosio will pick up another start in the outfield, this time covering center while Mike Trout occupies the designated-hitter spot.
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