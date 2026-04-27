Josh Lowe News: Idle against southpaw
Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Lowe will take a seat for the fifth time in six games, with each of his absences coming against left-handed starting pitchers. In an effort to optimize Lowe's production, the Angels seem content to continue deploying the left-handed-hitting outfielder in the strong side of a platoon with Bryce Teodosio.
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