Josh Lowe headshot

Josh Lowe News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Lowe will take a seat for the fifth time in six games, with each of his absences coming against left-handed starting pitchers. In an effort to optimize Lowe's production, the Angels seem content to continue deploying the left-handed-hitting outfielder in the strong side of a platoon with Bryce Teodosio.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Lowe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Lowe See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago