Josh Lowe News: Leads off with a bang

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Monday's 7-1 victory over the Orioles.

Lowe started the home portion of the game with a bang, hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning. It was the fourth home run of the season for the outfielder, who has now hit safely in three straight games. The 27-year-old is slashing .241/.317/.407 in 29 games this season.