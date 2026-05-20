Josh Lowe News: Lifts homer in loss
Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.
Lowe went deep in the second inning, ending a stretch of 16 contests without a homer. He his just .159 in that span and is batting a meager .182 with a .547 OPS across 130 plate appearances this season. The outfielder has added five homers, 14 RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and two doubles. He continues to fill a platoon role, but he doesn't offer enough upside to have much appeal in fantasy, especially since his base-running has all but disappeared due to his struggles with getting on base at all.
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