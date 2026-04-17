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Josh Lowe News: Lifts two-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Padres.

Lowe provided the Angels' last runs of the game with his fifth-inning blast off San Diego reliever David Morgan. Lowe has hit safely in three straight games while striking out three times in that span, an improvement from his rough showing early in the season. He's still hitting a paltry .167 with a .598 OPS, three homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over 18 contests.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
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