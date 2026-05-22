Josh Lowe News: Not in Friday's lineup

Lowe is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Rangers on Friday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Lowe will be on the bench for Friday's series opener while Wade Meckler, Mike Trout and Jo Adell start in the outfield from left to right. Lowe has gone 9-for-28 (.321) with one home run and four RBI over his last 11 games.