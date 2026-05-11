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Josh Lowe News: On bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lowe will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Angels face another lefty starter (Joey Cantillo) to begin their three-game set in Cleveland. Bryce Teodosio will cover left field in place of Lowe, who has gone 1-for-15 with zero walks and five strikeouts against southpaws on the season.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
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