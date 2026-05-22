Josh Lowe News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Lowe to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Lowe has underperformed during his first season in Anaheim, slashing .184/.226/.320 with five homers, 14 RBI and eight runs scored across 134 plate appearances. The Angels will now send him down to the minors to get back on track, and Wade Meckler will come up from Salt Lake to fill the active roster spot and possibly take over as the big club's primary left fielder.