Josh Lowe News: Plays outfield Tuesday

Lowe (oblique) said he played the outfield Tuesday for a portion of a minor-league game on the back fields of camp, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After sustaining an oblique injury in late February, Lowe was held out of action for more than two weeks before returning to the Angels' Cactus League lineup Saturday as a designated hitter. He'll make another start as a DH in Wednesday's split-squad game against the Reds, but Lowe doesn't seem worried about the oblique injury preventing him from playing the outfield on a more frequent basis once the season gets underway.