Josh Lowe News: Slugs grand slam in spring grame
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a run-scoring triple Wednesday in a Cactus League win against the Angels.
Lowe was limited to the DH spot again as he continues to be cautious following his return from an oblique injury, but he looked very healthy swinging the bat and running the bases. The veteran outfielder drove home a run with a triple in the first inning and then pushed the Angels ahead for good with a grand slam in the seventh. Lowe reportedly played the outfield for a portion of a minor-league spring game Tuesday, and the expectation is that he'll be ready to play in the field for the Angels by Opening Day.
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