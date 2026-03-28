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Josh Lowe News: Slugs homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 6-2 win against Houston.

Lowe broke a 1-1 tie with his three-run blast in the second inning. It was the veteran outfielder's first home run as a member of the Angels, who acquired him in a trade with Tampa Bay in mid-January. Lowe has shown the ability to hit for power before -- he swatted 20 home runs with an .835 OPS over 501 plate appearances with Tampa Bay in 2023 -- but he was limited by injuries over the subsequent two campaigns. Fantasy managers who roster Lowe are likely banking on a change of scenery being able to help him return to that 2023 form.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
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