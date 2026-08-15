Josh Lowe News: Snaps homer drought Friday
Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in a loss to the Royals.
Lowe had a big moment when he swatted a solo homer in the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie, but Kansas City ultimately came back and pulled out the victory. The long ball ended an 18-game stretch without a homer for Lowe, though many of his plate appearances during that span came as a pinch hitter or following entrance as a defensive replacement. With that said, Lowe has started each of the Angels' past three games, and his playing time has ticked up overall since Jo Adell was traded to Cleveland in early August.
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