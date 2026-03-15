Josh Lowe headshot

Josh Lowe News: Strikes out three times in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Lowe (oblique) served as the Angels' designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mariners in Cactus League play.

Lowe checked back into the spring lineup for the first time since Feb. 25, after a sore left oblique kept him out of action. The Angels eased Lowe back in by having him serve as a DH, but he should get some exposure to the corner outfield in the coming days. Lowe has just one hit through 10 at-bats in the Cactus League, but regardless of how he performs over the rest of the spring, he's likely to begin the season in a strong-side platoon role for the Angels.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
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