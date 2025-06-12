Josh Lowe News: Swipes fourth bag

Lowe went 0-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Lowe has served as the Rays' primary leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching since May 28 and has struggled to reach base consistently. Across 13 games, he's gone 10-for-49 with a 29.1 percent strikeout rate, although he has also scored nine runs and stolen three bases. Given his .291 on-base percentage, the Rays could decide to shift Lowe down the order, but he's proven to be a strong fantasy contributor from the top spot despite a poor batting average.