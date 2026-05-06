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Josh Lowe News: Taking seat in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After making starts in each of the Halos' last seven games, the left-handed-hitting Lowe will head to the bench Wednesday while the White Sox send southpaw rookie Noah Schultz to the bump. Bryce Teodosio will check in for Lowe in left field and will bat ninth.

Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels
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