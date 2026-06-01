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Josh Naylor Injury: Dealing with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Naylor was removed from Monday's game against the Mets in the eighth inning due to back spasms, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

After hitting a game-tying homer in the bottom of the seventh, Naylor didn't come out to play defense in the top of the eighth and was replaced at first base by Patrick Wisdom. Prior to exiting, Naylor went 1-for-3 with the solo blast, his sixth homer of the season and first since May 8, snapping a 20-game home run drought. Consider Naylor day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Mets.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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