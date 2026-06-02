Josh Naylor Injury: Sitting due to back spasms
Naylor (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mets.
Naylor is dealing with back spasms that caused him to leave Monday's series opener versus the Mets in the eighth inning. As he sits Tuesday, Patrick Wisdom has the start at first and is batting seventh.
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